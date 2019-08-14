Abused puppy left to die near dumpster, two arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — Two people have been arrested for causing injuries to a puppy so severe that the dog had to be euthanized.

Ashley Bullard, 31, of Greece, was charged with one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance and one count of abandonment of a companion animal. Leo Bullard, 31, also of Greece, is also charged with one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.

The charges were brought by Lollypop Farm, The Humane Society of Greater Rochester.

The six-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix was found locked in a crate behind a dumpster at the Riverhouse Apartments in Charlotte on July 31.

Investigators took the dog to an emergency veterinarian but because of the extent of its injuries, doctors determined it would be best to put the animal down.

Investigators say through the course of their investigation they also found evidence that the dog had been the victim of abuse prior to that which caused its most recent injuries.

To report suspected animal cruelty, call the Lollypop Farm Animal Cruelty Hotline at (585) 223-6500 or 911 for immediate life-threatening situations.