TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Town of Niagara Police are reporting an accident in the 10100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard involving four vehicles.

Police say two adults were transported to ECMC and two children were taken to Children’s Hospital.

An investigation into the accident shows the driver who caused the accident had a medical emergency.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to police.