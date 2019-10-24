Accomplice in Lisbon Avenue homicide sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–19-year-old Anthony Moore learned his fate in court Wednesday for his role in a 2018 homicide on Lisbon Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Moore provided 18-year-old Damoni Alexander with the illegal gun that Alexander shot and killed 20-year-old Brandon Williams in September last year. He also encouraged Alexander to shoot Williams during an argument.

District Attorney John Flynn says Moore will spend the next ten years in prison followed by five tears of post-release supervision.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter back in August.