Activities set for Niagara Region New York State Parks this summer

(WIVB) – New York State Parks have activities planned throughout the state parks in the Niagara Region this summer.

Here’s a list of the activities happening in a park near you:

Weekends in the Park

Saturdays in August, August 1, August 15, August 29, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturdays in the Park

Niagara Falls State Park

Take a morning walk on Goat Island! Enjoy the views and listen to some fun facts and stories about the oldest state park in the country. For information and registration call(716) 282-5154.

Sundays in July and August, July 26, August 9, August 30, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Mighty Niagara: River and Rapids

Niagara Falls State Park

Start your week off with a walk at Niagara Falls State Park. Enjoy a stroll through the gardens, and along the American Rapids trail to where the rapids begin. For information and registration call (716) 282-5154.

Friday, July 24 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Take a Walk Along the Niagara Gorge

Artpark State Park

This trail offers some close-up views of the rock formations of the gorge, along the Niagara Escarpment. Many stories of years gone by await you on this walk! For information and registration call (716) 282-5154.

` Saturday, July 25 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Bike the Waterfront!

Buffalo Harbor State Park

Starting at Buffalo Harbor State Park we will explore our waterfront’s historic and natural treasures, ending with a grain elevator surprise! For information and registration call (716) 549-1050.

Sunday, August 2 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sturgeon Moon Beach Walk

Evangola State Park

Walk on a warm sand beach as a full moon shimmers across Lake Erie to view the Sturgeon Moon! For information and registration call (716) 549-1050.

Friday, August 7 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Take a Walk Along the Niagara Gorge

Niagara Falls State Park

This walk will take us along the rim trail in Niagara Falls State Park. Join us on a fun walk in the park up to the Rainbow Bridge and back. For information and registration call (716) 282-5154.

Tuesday, August 11 9:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Under a Perseid Sky

Knox Farm State Park

The Perseid Meteor Shower can produce 50-100 meteors per hour, making it one of the most spectacular events of the summer! Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the shooting stars. For information and registration call

(716) 549-1050.

Wednesday, August 12 9:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Catch a Falling Star: Perseid Meteor Shower!

Evangola State Park

The Perseid Meteor Showers are known for producing bright meteors that often leave trails! Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to catch all the action by dark Lake Erie skies. For information and registration call (716) 549-1050.

Wednesday, August 19 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

BioBlitz How-To

Online

Join us for a live online learning session for the use of the community science website and app iNaturalist! Open to all, but highly recommended for those participating in the Knox Farm BioBlitz on the 22nd & 23rd. For information and meeting link call (716) 549-1050.

Thursday, August 20 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Accessible Outdoor Exploration

Evangola State Park

Visit beautiful Evangola State Park and join us for a relaxing sidewalk tour to experience and enjoy the park’s natural charm. People of all ages and abilities are welcome! For information and registration call (716) 549-1050.

Friday, August 21 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Take a Walk Along the Niagara Gorge

Whirlpool State Park

Join a state park naturalist for a leisurely walk along the rim trail to Devil’s Hole State Park and back. This trail offers lots of “gorge-ous” views of the Niagara River! For information and registration call (716) 282-5154.

Saturday & Sunday, August 22 & 23 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Knox Farm BioBlitz

Knox Farm State Park

Calling all community scientists, naturalists and nature enthusiasts! We need YOUR help for our first ever Knox Farm BioBlitz! Teams will set out to identify and document as many living organisms in the park as possible over 14 hours. With over 600 acres we need your help! Teams will focus on groupings to include: Birds, Invertebrates, Plants, Mammals, Reptiles/Amphibians and Fungi.

Call 716-549-1050 or email event coordinator at Matthew.Nusstein@parks.ny.gov to sign-up for a field team and time slot.

Saturday, September 2 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Beach Sunset & Full Moon Photography Walk

Woodlawn Beach State Park

Lake Erie has the best sunsets so bring your phone or camera to capture the colors, followed by the full moon rise! For information and registration call (716) 549-1050.

Wednesday, September 16 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday Woods Walk

Woodlawn Beach State Park

Join us for a hike along the boardwalk and trails to explore a freshwater sand dune environment. For information and registration call (716) 549-1050.

Wednesday, September 16 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunset Saunter

Buffalo Harbor State Park

Lake Erie boasts some of the best sunsets in the world and Buffalo Harbor provides excellent viewing opportunities. Enjoy a walk along the promenade to take in a Lake Erie Sunset for yourself! For information and registration call (716) 549-1050.

Thursday, July 23, August 6, August 20, or September 10 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Kayaking Basics with Tina

Beaver Island State Park

Are you looking to learn more about your kayak, equipment, or paddle strokes and maneuvers? Look no further! Join ACA (American Canoe Association) certified kayak instructors for a paddle in the lagoon. Topics will include kayak/paddle anatomy and style, safety equipment all should carry, and strokes/ maneuvers that make kayaking a little easier. For information and registration call (716) 282-5154.

Due to ongoing safety concerns related to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we will not be providing kayaks, paddles or life jackets for our kayaking programs. All participants will be required to provide their own equipment. Masks will be required while on shore and must be carried with you while on the water. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding!