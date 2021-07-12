Actor from Chautauqua Institute addresses students from Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An actor from the Chautauqua Institute spoke with young people from Buffalo’s East Side Monday night.

Actor Malachi Beasley told kids at the Johnny B. Wiley sports pavilion that a strong mentorship put him on a path to success.

“I think mentorship, any kind of programming, any person that is there, really helps guide, any person, especially someone like me that’s from the hood, that didn’t think there was anyone out there,” Beasley said.

Beasley is pursuing his Master’s degree at Yale University and is an artist in residence at the Chautauqua Institution.

The program was sponsored by the Omega Mentoring Program.



