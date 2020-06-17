Actor Mark Ruffalo is using his star power to help PUSH Buffalo

The local advocacy group PUSH buffalo got some recognition from Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and on Twitter this week.

On his show, Kimmel makes a donation to charity and this week Mark Ruffalo was his guest, and he requested that donation be given to PUSH Buffalo.

Ruffalo’s Solutions Project grants funds to communities that are on the front lines of the impact of climate change.They decided to donate to organizations led by women of color.

“It’s one of the most exciting cities in the United States right now for their resilience, and it’s (PUSH BUFFALO) lead by this beautiful, powerful, African American immigrant woman Rahwa Ghirmatzion,” he said.

Ghirmatzion, who has met Ruffalo before, says she was honored by the gesture.

“I’ve actually met Mark a few times, he’s a very gracious, really caring human being, who really is incredibly passionate about what’s happening with climate, but he’s also very passionate about what’s happening to people of color and inequity in general,” Ghirmatzion said.