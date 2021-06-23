Additional American Rescue Plan funding money coming to WNY for public housing, airports

(WIVB) – More American Rescue Plan money is coming to Western New York.

More than $5 million is headed to public housing in upstate New York, including the City of Buffalo and Jamestown.

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday that more than $800,000 will be going to the City of Buffalo and more than $133,000 will be heading to the Jamestown Housing Authority.

Erie County’s plan for American Rescue Plan funds include park improvements, capital projects, and premium pay for essential workers

The funding is aimed at supporting people who are experiencing or are at risk of experiencing homelessness, or who are fleeing from domestic violence, human trafficking, or sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Rep. Brian Higgins announced that over $22.2 million in ARP funding is coming to Buffalo and Niagara Falls’ airports.

The Buffalo Airport will receive $20,143,834 in federal funding, which includes over $2.1 million in relief for the small businesses that operate concessions. An additional $2,120,929 in funding will go to the Niagara Falls Airport, including $104,573 toward concession businesses.

Western New York airports in Dunkirk and Jamestown will also receive $32,000 each.