Adirondack Railroad to offer 6-mile railbike adventure starting May 2021

Adirondack Railroad to offer six-mile Railbike Adventures starting May 8th at Thendara Station. Tickets on Sale March 1st

THENDARA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new outdoor experience will help New Yorkers enjoy the beauty of the Adirondacks at a more leisurely pace

Adirondack Railroad announced on Monday that this year they will offer a six-mile railbike adventure. Adirondack railbikes are a four seat pedal powered vehicle designed to help explore sections of the track closed off to other traffic.

The ride begins at Thendara Station in Thendara, NY and is approximately one and a half to two hours long.

ASR Board of Directors President Bill Branson commented on this new opportunity.

“Railbikes are a great way to explore the Adirondack Mountains as you pedal along the scenic rails, three miles north of the Thendara station, to a turn around point where you can stop for a break before you turn around and head back to the station,” shared Branson.

The Adirondack Railroad Railbike will officially begin selling tickets March 1, 2021 in preparation for the season starting on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Railbikes were manufactured in Utica, NY, and more are being added for the 2021 season.