Advocates push eliminating ‘pink tax’ gender-based pricing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ramping up efforts to get rid of the so-called “pink tax,” which is when women pay more than men for similar items such as razors and shampoo.

Advocates of getting rid of the Pink Tax say it is “gender-based” price discrimination on everyday things like shampoo and razors.

“There’s 12 razors, disposable. They both have two blades. They both have a lubricating strip with a pivoting head. How ’bout that?” New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul demonstrated. “I found identical CVS brand. Same size. 50 cents more to get the pink one.”

According to axthepinktax.com, women pay on average more than $1,300 a year on goods and services that are similar to mens’.

In a statement Governor Cuomo said:

“This year, New York will once again lead the nation and continue our work to end this shameful and repugnant injustice by eliminating the so-called pink tax once and for all. Because pink or blue, the price should be the same.” NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Under the proposal, some service providers would be required to post price lists. Companies that violate the law would face civil penalties.

There are currently bills in the New York State Senate and Assembly that would prohibit businesses from charging a price for goods on the basis of gender. Similar versions were first introduced in 2017.