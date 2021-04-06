Advocates push for City of Buffalo to provide fertility coverage to employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Leaders in the Buffalo Common Council are calling for in-vitro fertilization coverage and fertilitity preservation treatments to be included in health care benefits for all City of Buffalo employees.

Right now, about 10 percent of women nationwide struggle with getting or staying pregnant.

That’s why several advocates are calling for this move.

They made their voices heard Tuesday during the Buffalo Common Council’s Committee on Civil Service virtual meeting.

The NFTA currently offers this coverage to its employees.

Advocates compared the cost and amount of employees who utilized these benefits at the NFTA.



As of Jan. 2020, New York State requires all large group employers to provide fertility prevention treatment and up to three in vitro fertility cycles.

However, self-insured employers, like the City of Buffalo, are exempt from this mandate.