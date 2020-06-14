African-American fraternities, sororities march for justice in Buffalo

(WIVB) – Several members of African-American fraternities and sororities came together to march for justice in Buffalo on Sunday.

They marched from Friendship Baptist Church on Clinton Street to Niagara Square this morning.

The local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated organized this March.

They were joined by other black Greek organizations.

There was also a march happening at the same time with the fraternity’s chapter in Rochester.

Members say they wanted to help spread the message of unity and the importance of fighting for justice.