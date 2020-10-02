After 15 years of serving Buffalo, Shango Bistro finally has a full liquor license

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A long-standing Buffalo restaurant finally has its full liquor license.

Shango Bistro, 3260 Main St., has been awarded a full liquor license in time for its 15th anniversary.

Previously, the New Orleans-inspired restaurant was only able to serve beer and wine due to its proximity to St. Joseph University Parish and School.

An end-of-prohibition state rule prevents the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) from issuing liquor licenses to establishments “on the same street or avenue and within 200 feet of a building occupied exclusively as a school, church, synagogue or other place of worship.”

The law, passed in 1933, has few exemptions.

Gov. Cuomo has signed stand-alone legislation passed by the state legislature so that the license can be issued to Shango.

“I am thankful to everyone who helped us navigate this complex legal issue. Running a restaurant is difficult in the best of times and we are operating in the most perilous business environment imaginable,” said chef-owner Jim Guarino in a statement. “Fortunately, Shango’s loyal customers kept us afloat during the most severe COVID related restrictions and thanks to Senator Kennedy and Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes we finally have the tools we need to serve our customers for years to come.”

Chef Jim Guarino

Shango will be putting out a new NOLA-inspired craft cocktail menu, Guarino added.