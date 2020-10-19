After 4-year-old loses his birthday present, West Seneca Police officer replaces it

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a four-year-old boy lost the drone he received for his birthday, a West Seneca Police officer replaced it for him.

West Seneca Police posted about the incident on their Facebook page on Sunday.

“4 year old Jack lost the drone he just received for his birthday and he and his father were frantically running down the street this afternoon looking for it. Officers tried to help locate it for him with no such luck,” the post reads. “Officer Sorbini decided the Bills game was enough heartbreak for one week and that no kid should be without his drone on his birthday, and was able to deliver him a new one. A national tragedy avoided.”