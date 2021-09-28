After beating cancer, a West Seneca couple is raising money for Roswell Park’s Angel Fund

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beating cancer is an undeniable accomplishment. Now, a West Seneca family is giving back to the hospital that saved them twice.

In 2019, David Hubert went to the doctor with a lump on his neck, looking for help treating a sinus infection. It turned out to be much more than that.

Thirty-five radiation treatments and two rounds of chemo at Roswell Park later, David was free from his throat cancer. But his family’s financial fight was only beginning.

With their main breadwinner out on disability, Roswell Park’s Angel Fund helped the Hubert family keep their head above water for months.

“If you need help with your food, childcare, medications, rent…whatever it might be, there’s a fund there,” explained David’s wife, Pamela. “But we are the type of people who – when good comes to you – you don’t just forget it.”

That’s how the “Hubert Autumn Garden Dedication Raffle for Roswell Park’s Angel Fund” was formed.

This is the second year for this fundraiser. Last year, the Huberts raised almost $9,000 for the fund. This year, they are back at it again, with baskets from local organizations, a signed bass from Robby Takac, and plenty of other prizes.

Prizes will be awarded on October 15th.

Click this link for more information.