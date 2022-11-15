WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca is still short a few plow trucks after a fire destroyed some of their equipment on Christmas 2021. Despite this, the highway department says they are ready to go. At the same time Western New Yorkers are getting themselves winter ready.

“I got my shovel. I don’t use ice [melt], or the salt. I put the ATV away and the tractor away. Now I’m shopping for food,” Shari Rossotto of Silver Creek said.

“I think because its coming on the weekend I’m feeling alright about it. Otherwise I don’t think we are 100% prepared but this will get us there by Friday,” Janet Phillips of East Aurora added.

Western New York is gearing up for this first major winter storm which will pack a punch with lots of snow on the way. The West Seneca Highway Superintendent says his department is fully staffed, but is still missing about five plow trucks. He encourages residents to be patient.

“We did take delivery on a few new trucks, but we are still short. We’re going to do the best we can with what we have,” Brian Adams, West Seneca Highway Superintendent, said. “I would anticipate being down a few trucks being more of a delay. I’m not saying it is going to be a crazy delay, but it depends on the weather.”

The snow is still a few days away but some stores are already busy.

“I was just at Sam’s Club and there’s a run on everything. The lines are long. It’s terrible,” Rossotto said.

Most people we spoke with say they plan to heed the warnings and stay home.

“Stay in and enjoy it. Watch the game. Hopefully we get a good win and it might be fun to watch a game in the snow again like we did a few years ago,” Phillips said.

Highway Departments across Western New York are urging people to rake up their leaves before the snow falls because they can cause drainage problems. West Seneca plans to pick up leaves all week and then next week after the storm.