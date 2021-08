(WIVB) – A puppy found injured in a puddle at a Buffalo baseball diamond last week has a new foster home and a new name.

The puppy, now named “Harvey”, was rescued by Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue after being found, according to Sweet Buffalo.

He was taken to the vet where he was cleaned up and received stitches in his ear.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Harvey’s medical bills.