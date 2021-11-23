After losing in the courtroom, Bennett High School scores big win on the field

(WIVB) – Bennett High School came away with a big win on the gridiron Tuesday night after losing a battle in the courtroom.

The team took on McQuaid Jesuit High School from Rochester at Williamsville South.

The game was supposed to happen last weekend but several players on the McQuaid team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Buffalo Schools argued McQuaid should have forfeited, but a judge ruled the game should go on.

News 4 spoke to one Buffalo mom who was overjoyed to see her team win.

“I feel bad about all the controversy tonight because the kids have worked so hard, the coaches, the team, the players, and they deserve to have the game go off without any of the political, or inequities come to the surface,” Tammy Parsons said.”But I am very proud of the work they put in tonight all the way.”

