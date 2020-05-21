After more than 130 years of summer camp Cradle Beach canceled camp this year, because of Covid-19

As a health and precautionary measure, because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials for Cradle Beach decided to cancel it’s summer camp program — just for now.

The program serves all children, including at-risk and children with special needs.

“We really decided that it was the right thing to do for the safety of our campers and our counselors and staff,” said Sue Navarro Director of Strategic Advancement. “We’ve been around since 1988. So, this would have been our 132nd year of summer camp.”

Melissa Roof is a mother of four. Her daughter, who has down’s syndrome, has been attending the camp for years, so when they heard of the cancellation the family was devastated.

“She was sad, she really looks forward to it every year, she has some favorite counselors that she looks forward to seeing every year and she loves going with her friend and making new friends too,” Roof said.

The summer program has helped her daughter come out of her shell and become more independent.

“We pick her up and the whole car ride she’s talking and that’s not the norm for her, so it’s kind of nice to see her happy and bubbly. And she’s a happy child, but Cradle Beach just does something, just kind of brings her out a little bit more.”

Officials at the camp say they plan to explore virtual alternatives for its campers and they ultimately hope that they can resume camp next year.

“I hope so, I can’t even imagine two years without it. I can’t even think that,” said Navarro. “So we’re putting in all the necessary precautions of safety following the CDC guidelines to get ready, so when we are ready to have kids, we’re going to have that place sanitized and ready to go.”

Cradle beach typically gets about 700 to 800 campers. Navarro says families who have already registered and made a deposit, will be getting refunds.