After several weeks of restrictions, camping at state park campgrounds is being fully reopened

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation officially lifted restrictions on camping this season.

Previously, they only allowed cabin or cottage camping, now all camping is fair game – that’s tents, trailers, RVs, cabins, yurts, and cottages. Campers can make reservations for check-in starting June 22.

There’s a few new coronavirus related rules for state campgrounds.

Campers are asked to: Keep in mind safe social distancing, wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t an option and avoid activities that require close contact. Also, the playgrounds are not available for use.

For more information visit: https://parks.ny.gov/newsroom/press-releases/release.aspx?r=1584