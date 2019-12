NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara SPCA’s longest resident has a home of her own.

Bonita spent almost 500 days at the shelter before she was taken home by her new owners on Thursday.

” We truly can’t contain our excitement and happiness for this precious girl,” the Niagara SPCA wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “Thank you to these amazing people who came in and asked which dog had been here the longest and then gave Bonita the best Christmas present she will ever have…a home!!!”