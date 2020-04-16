After the cruelest month, Michael gets back to the real world

(WIVB) – On Tuesday, Gabe Michael performed what would normally seem like the most mundane of life’s tasks. He walked out of the house, got in his car and drove to work. It felt like bliss.

“Yeah, yesterday was the first day I got back in the real world,” Michael said by phone Wednesday.

Michael, the head basketball coach at St. Joe’s in Buffalo, had spent a month recovering from the coronavirus. He had spent a week in two local hospitals, then another two weeks in isolation at his aunt and uncle’s beach house in Lakeview.

He was one of the lucky ones. When Michael first began feeling sick just before St. Patrick’s Day, there hadn’t been a single death in Erie County from COVID-19. By the time he walked out of the house this week, the number of county lives lost had climbed over 100.

You never know with the coronavirus. But Michael’s case turned out to be relatively manageable. He never had to go on a ventilator, which weeks of government press conferences has told us can be the sign of a grim outcome.

“It’s very comforting to know he’s OK,” his dad, Joe Michael, said from his family’s winter home in South Carolina. “But I have to say. Outside of the first maybe 24 hours, we weren’t concerned that he was in critical condition. They didn’t put him on a ventilator. The doctors were in contact with us. They said, he’ll need a little oxygen. He’s not critical.”

Gabe said he first began to feel sick the weekend of March 14, roughly two weeks after his Marauders lost to Canisius in the Manhattan Cup Class A title game at the Koessler Center. At first, it felt like a mild case of the flu. But the illness quickly accelerated.

“At the time, you’re thinking, ‘Maybe it’s not (COVID-19), I’m not coughing yet’,” he said. “After a couple days, I started coughing. You’re hoping it’s the flu. It didn’t work out that way. It really was painful to take a deep breath.

He knew things were bad when he began coughing up blood. Michael called a doctor, who told him to go to the hospital. He went to Sisters and was in intensive care about 40 minutes later.



“I thought I was able to breathe OK, but when I got to the hospital, my oxygen was really low,” Micheal said. So I guess I wasn’t breathing as well as I thought I was. I couldn’t take a deep breath without a ton of pain.”

Michael spent four days at Sisters, then was transferred to St. Joseph’s, the designated COVID-19 hospital, where he remained for three days. He was on oxygen, but his condition never worsened to the point where he would need a ventilator to breathe for him.

“They kept telling me I was doing good with just the oxygen,” he recalled “But I was nervous about going on a ventilator for sure. It never got to that point, thankfully. I was doing all the things you’re supposed to do. Who knows how I got it?

“It was definitely scary once it got bad. The media is saying that if you’re young (he’s 39) with no previous conditions, you’re OK, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the truth.”

His mother, Anne, wanted to come home from South Carolina (they have a place on Kiawah Island). But Gabe’s sister talked her out of it. They wouldn’t be able to see him, anyway. They were better off not returning to New York during the crisis.

Plus, they were confident in the care their son was getting.

“I knew two of the doctors who were working on him really closely,” Joe Michael said. “They informed us right away and gave us the updates. So we were much more comforted when we heard that.”

Joe was an assistant football and basketball coach at Canisius High, his alma mater, back in the day. One of Gabe’s doctors in intensive care was Dr. Mark Podlas, who played for Joe in the Seventies. A classic Buffalo connection.

It was a tough month for Gabe, being isolated from family, friends and his players He’s a congenial sort, a basketball lifer who was the head coach for six years at Williamsville South before taking the St. Joe’s job two years ago last week. His full-time job is in property management.

He’s a Canisius High grad, like his dad. Yes, he coaches for the family’s old rival, which makes for some healthy teasing. During a recent Zoom session, Joe told Gabe he had some old basketball plays he could use. Hey, St. Joe’s lost six games last season, including a 20th straight to Canisius.

“You know what the Jesuits taught me? Family first,” Joe Michael said with a chuckle. “I always tell people when they ask who I’m rooting for, ‘I have two families. Gabe is my immediate family and Canisius High School was always good to me.’

“I am very proud of him,” said Joe Michael. “He does a terrific job developing kids, not just on the court. That’s what I’m really most proud of. So is my wife. He coached college for a while and they call him all the time and talk to him. He’s just got a good relationship with kids. That’s a good thing, right? Life is too short to worry about wins and losses all the time.”

The wins and losses don’t seem so important when you’re grateful to simply leave the house and breathe normally. But like all sports fans, Gabe misses the simple joy of the games. His isolation would have been a little more bearable if they had been playing the NCAA Tournament.

“I would have loved that,” he said. “I think I would have gotten better a few days quicker. We’re sports junkies. I’ll watch curling if it’s on. But it would have been great to have an NBA game at night to look forward to. Something. But obviously, for safety reasons that’s not the case.”

His St. Joe’s players miss it, too. Michael said they took part in a Zoom workout with one of his assistants on Wednesday. Suffice it to say, the next real basketball practice won’t seem like a grind, but a rare blessing.



“Oh, I can’t wait,” Michael said. “I really can’t.”

Jerry Sullivan is an award-winning digital data reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2020. See more of his work here.