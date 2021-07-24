After two canceled St. Patrick’s Day parades, Valley Community Association plans a “Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day” parade for Sept. 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After two years of canceled St. Patrick’s Day parades due to COVID-19, the Valley and Old First Ward neighborhoods will celebrate Buffalo’s Irish heritage with a “Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day” parade.

The Valley Community Association announced Friday that the City of Buffalo has approved the special events permit for the event, which will be Sept. 18.

“With restrictions being lifted and folks getting back to normal, we felt the parade was necessary for

the community,” said Scott Weigley, Chief Operations Officer for the Valley Community Association. “We have not done a half-way parade before but felt after the last year and a half an “Old Neighborhood” parade and celebration was needed for everyone.”

The half-way parade will give two grand marshals who didn’t get to march in their parades due to cancelations their chance to lead the procession.

The parade will follow its traditional route, starting from the Valley Center at the intersection of Elk Street and South Park Avenue, through the Valley and Old First Ward neighborhoods, onto Hamburg and South Streets.

Participants will continue onto Ohio Street ending at Buffalo River Fest Park after that for a Hooley Celebration from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for Irish music, food and beer.

Past participants and new organizations are invited to join the parade. If you’re interested, reach out to the Valley Center at 716-823-4707 ext. 100 or email info@thevalleycenter.com.