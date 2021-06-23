After weekend fire, Santora’s on Transit Road plans to reopen outdoor patio Wednesday afternoon

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The staff at Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill on Transit Road has been hard at work, getting their restaurant back up and running after a fire.

Over the weekend, flames caused nearly half a million dollars in damage to the location’s kitchen and roof.

Owner Paul Santora said their indoor dining room isn’t ready for guests just yet because they’re still cleaning up.

Santora says they plan to open their outdoor patio at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

