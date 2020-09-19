AG James: ‘Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a lifelong warrior in the fight to ensure justice and equality’

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures to students before she speaks at Amherst College in Amherst, Mass. in 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Attorney General Letitia James released a statement following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight with the passing of one of the most impactful justices to ever serve on the Supreme Court,” James stated in a release. “From her time at the ACLU founding its Women’s Right Project, to her 27 years serving the highest court in the land, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a lifelong warrior in the fight to ensure justice and equality for all Americans”

“Justice Ginsburg’s remarkable legacy, her resolute dignity, her profound sense of justice, and her unwavering desire to do what is right will forever serve as inspiration for the very girls and women she spent her life fighting for. We must honor her legacy by standing firm in the beliefs she held on to until the very end.

“Rest in peace, Justice Ginsburg, and thank you for balancing the scales of justice day by day, and case by case.”