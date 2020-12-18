Ahead of exciting weekend for football, Mayor Byron Brown asks residents to follow CDC guidelines while watching

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of an exciting weekend for football, Buffalo mayor Byron Brown is asking Queen City residents to “play it smart”.

The Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, which could clinch them the AFC East Championship for the first time since 1995.

The UB football team faces Ball State at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Detroit in the MAC Championship.

“It’s going to be a fantastic football weekend with UB playing for the MAC Conference Championship

tonight and the Bills seeking to clinch the AFC East Division title on Saturday,” Mayor Brown said in a statement. “There is great anticipation and excitement. However, I am asking everyone to play it smart. Enjoy the big games with those that live in your house and follow CDC guidelines to stay safe from the Coronavirus.”

“Let’s have a winning weekend on and off the field,” he added. “Cheer loudly but celebrate safely.”

The dome on top of Buffalo City Hall will be lit red and blue on Friday and Saturday nights to show support for the team.