BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s an unprecedented case as Donald Trump becomes the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Trump is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Attorney Terry Connors walked us through the typical process.

“They appear at the police station, they’re processed, which means fingerprinting and photographs,” Connors told News 4. “They then walk over to the court house and the judge conducts what’s called an arraignment. An arraignment is the first appearance.”

The charges against Trump haven’t been made public yet.

Connors believes the judge will unseal the indictment Tuesday, making those details available.

“I think you can say with 99.9% certainty that there will be a felony charge,” Connors added. “What that means is it elevates the potential exposure for trump. The felony will likely be an ‘E’ felony which carries with it a term of imprisonment from probation to four years. So, it ups the ante if you will, there will also be a series of misdemeanors because the misdemeanors are the predicate for the felony.”

Connors said he’ll be keeping a close eye on whether the judge will impose a gag order.

“By that I mean, will he tell the lawyers they can’t speak about this? Will he tell Donald Trump that he can’t speak about this?” Connors said. “And I think from what you’ve seen so far, the defense lawyers will try to win this case in the court of public opinion. They will start to provide tidbits of the defense. They’ll start to talk about what they plan to do.”

Connors believes Trump will be released on his own recognizance, because of the former president’s willingness to self-surrender.

“From a lawyer’s standpoint, we’ll want to see the quality of the motions designed to attack the indictment,” said Connors. “Because, if you can strike a real blow to the quality of the case by a well-targeted motion you can have this case not ever go to trial.”

One thing that will make this arraignment out of the norm is the level of security surrounding it.

Precautions will be beefed up as the court, NYPD and Secret Service prepare for Tuesday.