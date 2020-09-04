Ahead of Friday’s Hertel Avenue protest, Concerned Clergy Coalition of WNY calls for peaceful protest

(WIVB) – The Concerned Clergy Coalition of Western New York came together on Friday to call for a peaceful protest on Hertel Avenue Friday evening.

The coalition is made up of different religious leaders from our area.

Members said they plan to be at Friday’s protest to stand with the community because they feel change is needed- but also because they want their presence to be known so things remain calm.

Buffalo Police appear to have increased patrols around the area in the past week.

