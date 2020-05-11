AHL calls it quits on remainder of season due to COVID crisis

(WIVB)–The American Hockey League has decided to call it quits on the remainder of the 2019-2020 season due to the current crisis.

The league’s Board of Governors voted on the matter and said resuming and completing the season is not feasible under the current circumstances, according to officials.

In a statement, President and CEO David Andrews says the AHL continues to place importance on everyone involved in the league and says they are now focusing on actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

The AHL Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.



→ https://t.co/b8XoXIimHE pic.twitter.com/G1fafFhJHV — AHL (@TheAHL) May 11, 2020

The Buffalo Sabres AHL affiliate Rochester Americans released a statement as well this morning.

According to the organization, the offseason will be spent working on several upgrades to the Blue Cross Arena.

Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter thanks the fans in the statement saying, “the organization has seen many changes over the years, but one constant has been you the fans. Each of you has played an integral part in shaping our franchise’s rich and storied history.”

To all Amerks' family members ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/rcqoCfpJSz — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) May 11, 2020

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.