Air Force 2 makes brief stop at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport had a presidential visitor on Friday afternoon- although no politicians were on board.

Air Force 2 – the Vice President of the United States’ aircraft – was at the airport briefly around 11:30 a.m. to practice takeoffs and landings, according to NFTA director of public affairs Helen Tederous.

No passengers were on the plane.

