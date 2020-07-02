Airbnb announces new rules for guests younger than 25 to prevent house parties

A picture shows the logo of online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a computer screen in the Airbnb offices in Paris on April 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / MARTIN BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

(WIVB) – Airbnb is working to stop unauthorized parties in advance of the July 4th weekend by preventing guests under the age of 25 who don’t have a positive track record with the app from booking local, entire home listings anywhere in the U.S.

“For example, an 18 year-old who lives in Buffalo and has never had a review on Airbnb would be prevented by our technologies from booking a large home for one night in Buffalo,” a press release from Sam Randall, public affairs for Airbnb, said Thursday.

Guests under 25 can still book private rooms and hotel rooms through Airbnb, regardless of where they live, and can book any type of listing outside of their area.

“This comes on the heels of our CEO Brian Chesky’s announcement last year that we have banned ‘party houses’ and instituted a 24/7 neighborhood support hotline for neighbors to flag concerns and help us enforce that ban,” the press release states. “Reducing the number of unauthorized house parties on Airbnb has always been a priority, and it’s more important now than ever. With public health mandates in place throughout the country, we’re taking actions to support safe and responsible travel in the United States.”