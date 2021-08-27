Airbnb to include NYS in plan to house 20,000 Afghan Refugees throughout the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — Since the devastation of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Airbnb has made it their mission to aid those who are displaced due to a crisis. They’ve provided housing for those seeking refuge, frontline workers during the pandemic and now they’re helping Afghan refugees.

“Afghan refugees who are currently fleeing the country, they are doing so with essentially zero personal possessions.” says Liz Debold Fusco. “They are leaving Afghanistan incredibly quickly [and] coming to the United States with basically nothing to them so this is about not only providing a safe place to stay for refugees but also providing them with a warm welcome home.”

Earlier this week, Airbnb announced a plan to house 20,000 Afghan refugees — launching a new web page for anyone who’d like to donate or host a family.

For more information on how you can partner with Airbnb, click here.