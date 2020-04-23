Aircraft manufacturer signs lease to assemble aircraft at Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – An aircraft manufacturer has signed a lease to assemble aircraft at the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport.

Luscombe Aircraft Corporation will establish an aircraft production and sales business in a county-owned hangar at the airport, creating new manufacturing jobs and generating new lease revenue to offset airport operation costs.

Luscombe will be relocating their operations from California to Chautauqua County over the next several months. They’ll also be making improvements to the hangar to equip it with the necessary infrastructure and building systems to start full-scale aircraft production in summer 2020.

