JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Chautauqua County Executive’s office confirmed a plane crashed Tuesday at the Jamestown Airport.
No other info was immediately available. A press briefing will be held at 4:30 p.m., which can be viewed on this page.
According to a video from the Jamestown Post-Journal, numerous firetrucks can be seen in a field responding to the crash around 2 p.m. Some smoke could be seen in the video, but no fire was visible.
The weather was sunny in Western New York on Tuesday. The region is dealing with some wildfire smoke blowing down from Quebec, but the skies appear clear in the Post-Journal video.
This is a developing news story, check back for updates.
* * *
