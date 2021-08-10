Albany County Sheriff: Investigation into criminal complaint against Cuomo continues

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Albany County Sheriff said in a statement Tuesday, the investigation into the criminal complaint against Governor Andrew Cuomo will continue as planned, despite the governor’s resignation.

The statement is as follows: “I give the governor credit for putting NY first. Although our investigation was never about his office. Today’s announcement will have no effect on our investigation. We still have a complaint and an allegation of criminal conduct. Our investigation continues.” — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

The governor is being accused of alleged sexual offenses involving his former executive assistant Brittany Commisso. In an interview with CBS and The Times Union, Commisso shared some of the details of her experience. Among other things, she said Cuomo allegedly rubbed her butt while taking a selfie together. She also says, in another instance, he allegedly reached under her blouse and touched her breast over her bra.

Commisso filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department.

Craig Apple said late last week that the investigation is in the infant stages and the governor could face one or more misdemeanor charges.