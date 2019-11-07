Albion Central School District investigating online threat

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – Albion Central School District and law enforcement are investigating online threats.

The Superintendent of the Schools, Michael S. Bonnewell sent out a letter saying a small number of middle school students shared inappropriate and threatening messages on the gaming app “Discord.” Those threats were then shared across other social media platforms.

The students believed to be behind the original threats have been pulled from school as the investigation continues.

Read the full letter below.