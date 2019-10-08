Albion man admits to possessing child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–US Attorney James Kennedy announced 33-year-old Andrew Campbell of Albion pleaded guilty to possessing child porn on Tuesday.

In July 2018, someone contacted the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office after they discovered a disturbing video that belonged to Campbell on a desktop computer.

Officials say the witness who found the video lived on and off with Campbell, and he left the computer after he was asked to leave by the witness in June 2018.

The witness turned over a laptop and a hard drive along with the desktop computer.

According to Kennedy’s office, a forensic analysis of the items turned over revealed more than 65 image files and more than 20 videos containing child pornography.

Some images depicted sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler, others depicted violence.

The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29, 2020, at 1 p.m.