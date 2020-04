(WIVB) – The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is hosting their first virtual Family Funday this Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event is free, and the gallery’s Education and Community Engagement team will lead participants in fun activities.

The schedule is as follows:

Storytime & Artmaking, 1–1:45 pm

Yoga for Kids & Families, 1:45–2:15 pm

Drop-In Art Activity, 2:15–3 pm

You can register here.

Albright-Knox also has a collection of art activities for every age. Check it out here.