Albright Knox Gallery unveils largest mural in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Albright-Knox Gallery is unveiling the largest mural in all of Western New York.

This is the painting near Main Street and Lafayette Avenue.

It comes from the mind of German artist Tavar Zawacki. Metamorphosis Number Five is made of 27 colors and upward-facing arrows.

Zawacki says the mural is meant to reflect upwards positivity.

Zawacki says he plans to put the finishing touches on the mural this Friday. It’s taken two years of planning and 15 days of painting to finish the masterpiece.