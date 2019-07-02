Alcohol believed to be factor in Ohio crash that killed Chautauqua County man

SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has died as the result of a crash on I-70 in Ohio.

Early Tuesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old Ohio man was speeding down the highway in a BMW M3 when he struck a Ford Focus.

The Ford then spun and struck a light pole before flipping upside down.

Matthew Eskeli IV, a 20-year-old from Falconer who was driving the Ford, was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His front seat passenger, a 21-year-old Brockport resident, was taken to the same hospital. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

Eskeli’s back seat passenger, a 22-year-old Corning resident, was also hospitalized, but for precautionary reasons.

The two people in the BMW were not injured.

Charges are pending against the driver of that vehicle, who was identified as Mark Terrell. Officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.