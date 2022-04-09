ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Can I get some beers to-go? Well, as of Saturday, you can in New York State — if you also buy some food.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced legislation allowing takeout drinks as part of the 2023 State Budget Saturday.

During the pandemic, when restaurants were not allowed in-house patrons, to-go drinks were crucial in helping businesses achieve their revenue goals. Now, thanks to this new law, for the next three years, bars and restaurants can sell to-go alcoholic beverages.

“New York’s nightlife and hospitality industry is second to none, and by allowing the sale of to-go drinks, we will continue to support the industry’s recovery from the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Cheers to both Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie for their help in making this change, which will drive business for the hospitality industry and be a lifeline, helping them come back stronger than before.”

Open container laws must be followed when bars and restaurants sell to-go beverages, the governor said. Also, over the next three years, the law will be closely monitored to ensure businesses are following the procedures closely, and if any recommended improvements for businesses and/or consumers arise.

A commission consisting of 21 members will be tasked with addressing issues including but not limited to:

The industry’s economic impact on the state

Changes in the law and/or SLA resources to speed license application processing

Laws addressing underage consumption

Industry reform and modernization proposals as voted on by industry stakeholders

In addition, the FY 2023 State Budget also includes a number of common-sense changes to modernize the ABC Law, including: