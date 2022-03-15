ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Alden man was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday for possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Brandon Kidder, 37, will also have 25 years of supervised release after his time in prison. Kidder pleaded guilty to the charges in August, after it was found that he downloaded images and videos of child porn from a “Hurtcore” site, which means the site depicted violent child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Kidder was found to have over 600 images and videos of child porn after the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at his residence on Jan. 28, 2020.