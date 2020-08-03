Alden School District aims for hybrid model of learning for upcoming school year

ALDEN N.Y. (WIVB) – Like many other school districts in Western New York, the Alden School District is leaning toward students returning to the classroom part-time.

“We looked at all sorts of different options, we looked at an every other day pattern, we looked at every other week pattern,” said Alden School District Superintendent Adam Stoltman.

The district ultimately narrowed it down to have one group of students in the classroom Monday and Tuesday, the other group Thursday and Friday, with alternating Wednesdays.

“So every other week students will receive instruction on two days plus a Wednesday,” Stoltman said. “Over the course of two weeks students will have face to face instruction for 10 days and remote learning 10 days.”

This is all broken down in the school’s reopening plan, which was sent to the state last Wednesday.

Stoltman says they included scenarios for in-person learning, hybrid, and all virtual, but that the hybrid model would be the best learning approach.

“I think the reason a lot of the focus is on the hybrid model is because the current guidelines right now would restirct us from going to 100 percent in-person,” he said.

If the district moves forward with the hybrid plan, Stoltman says they’ll work with families to keep students who are in the same household in the same group. The district is also working on plans to make sure every student in 4th through 12th grade has a device to learn remotely.

Stoltman says the reopening plans could change over the next few weeks, which the district is prepared for.

“We’re all well aware that once we get the announcement at some point, hopefully this week, we’ll be able to move forward, share class list with our families , share schedules with our families,” he said. “Let them know if we’re back in a hybrid model which days they’ll be required to come to school and start getting that information out.”

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.