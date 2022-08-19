SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may be the off-season for the NHL, but Buffalo Sabres star Alex Tuch delivered a huge assist Friday.

The Buffalo Sabres forward’s delivery wasn’t on the ice, but he delivered in the form of a check to Upstate Golisano Center for Special Needs.



The Baldwinsville native raised that money through his foundation, AT9, his Sabres jersey number.

As honorary co-chair of the Upstate Foundation’s campaign for the center, he played a big part in funding a special playroom for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tuch’s inspiration and motivation come from the kids.

“To see the whole world pinned against them and come in each and every day with a big smile on their face, really showed me to take every day in stride and focus on the positives in life, no matter what’s going on and to see how much happier they made me, i wanted to in turn help them as much as possible”

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres forward and Baldwinsville native

The center serves children and families from all across Central New York and opened in February of 2021.