All hands on deck at La Nova Pizza to keep up with game day demand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day of the year for pizzerias and La Nova is no exception.

The crew at the West Ferry location worked through the night Saturday into Sunday to be able to keep up with the game day demand for pizza and wings.

“We ordered 20,000 lbs of wings just for the West Ferry location. Main Street ordered 15,000 pounds. Hundreds of pizzas,” said Carla Todaro-Pantano, an owner of La Nova. “We have three, four guys just pressing dough, rolling dough. Everything is coming out fresh today.”

Everyone has a role to play in the La Nova kitchen to keep the orders going out the door, and over the years, they’ve had a lot of practice on these high volume days.

Every year, they strive to make the process even smoother.

“We’re equipped. We’re definitely organized. We have great management here and we’re ready to roll,” Todaro-Pantano told News 4 on Sunday morning, as her employees began to ramp up to their busiest hours of the day.

They tried to prepare as much as possible ahead of time.

When the doors opened at La Nova at 10 a.m. on Sunday, there were pizza boxes folded and stacked floor to ceiling ready to go. In the coolers in the back, racks were stacked nearly as high with sheet pizzas ready to go in the oven.

Especially with orders continuing to flood in by the minute, keeping on top of everything on Super Bowl Sunday is a huge logistical challenge.

But, Todaro-Pantano says she’ll have at least 80 people working behind the counter and at least 50 delivery drivers out to keep up with the demand.

“We’re just here to serve the community. Everybody in buffalo, they want one thing and that’s La Nova,” she said.

On top of the take out and delivery orders, La Nova also ships pizzas and wings across the country for the Big Game. The pizzas are partially baked, then packed with dry ice and shipped overnight via Fed Ex. The wings are fully cooked then shipped on dry ice.

The shipping orders have been going out since Thursday.