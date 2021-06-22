All three candidates for Mayor of Buffalo have last-minute messages for voters on Primary Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tuesday is Primary Day- and one of the biggest races is for mayor of Buffalo.



All three candidates were out at polling sites Tuesday morning, getting their last minute messages out to voters.

No matter what way this all shakes out, it’s going to be a historic vote.

Incumbent Mayor Byron Brown is seeking his fifth term – if elected, he would be the longest-serving mayor in Buffalo’s history.

If his challengers, India Walton or Le’candice Durham were to win they would also make history, becoming the first female mayor of Buffalo.

Mayor Brown cast his ballot early this morning at Canisius.

Walton greeted voters in Buffalo, as she took part in early voting last week.

Durham voted at a church in Riverside.

Each candidate shared why they feel they are the best fit for the job.

Brown said, “I am the candidate with the real experience to move our city forward with the ideas and the plans to make a difference in people’s lives and make buffalo better and stronger than it has ever been.”



Walton said, “The fact I am here feet on the ground talking to voters is a stark contrast to what we and I have experienced the past 15 years. So I’m excited for people to be able to have a transparent and accessible mayor in the City of Buffalo.



Durham said, “This is an opportunity now to get out and vote. I’m tired of listening to complaints and I know the residents are tired of listening to complaints. I have solutions.. I’m ready I’m so ready.”

Mayor Brown is leaning on his experience to win support from the city’s Democrats.

His challengers Walton and Durham are hoping those voters who want change come out to the polls.

Polls are open until 9 p.m.

News 4 will be following the race on air and online.





