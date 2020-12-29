All three of WNY’s representatives vote in favor of CASH Act to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

(WIVB) – All three of Western New York’s representatives voted in favor of the CASH Act, which looks to increase stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 per person.

Ahead of Monday night’s vote, Congressmen Brian Higgins and Tom Reed said these payments and the COVID Relief Bill will help Americans in need.

“These dollars will be spent by and by and not saved, and that’s exactly what we need to stabilize and eventually grow this economy,” Rep. Higgins said.

“At the end of the day, the bottom line is that the money’s flowing, the relief is going,” Rep. Tom Reed said. “This shows when you work together and you put country first, who wins in that scenario? It’s not people in DC, but the American people.”

In a statement, Rep. Chris Jacobs said “Additional COVID-19 relief has been my priority since I took office this summer. Tonight I voted to deliver $2000 stimulus checks to Western New Yorkers who have been hardest hit by arbitrary shutdowns, unemployment, and economic downturn. I commend the President for signing the bipartisan relief deal last night and for his support of increased stimulus checks.”