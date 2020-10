ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Allegany County employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Friday afternoon.

The employee had been working in the county office building in Belmont.

The county health department is conducting contact tracing and the area where the employee works is being cleaned.

The county says there is no immediate danger to other county employees or the public. The facilities will be open for business as usual on Monday.