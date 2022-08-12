GENESEE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man was arrested Thursday for an attempted murder of an 82-year-old.

Police say that at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday, 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn attempted to enter a home while the 82-year-old homeowner was mowing the lawn. Deahn allegedly approached the victim and began stabbing them. The victim was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deahn is charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt. He was remanded at Allegany County Jail.