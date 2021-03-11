Allegany County residents age 18+ can now join county vaccine waiting list

(WIVB)– Allegany County has updated their COVID-19 vaccine waiting list website to include county residents age 18 and over.

A county official says simply joining the waiting does not “guarantee” a vaccine.

Those who wish to join the list will have to answer a series of questions to determine their eligibility.

“The Allegany County Office for the Aging and the Department of Health will continue to use this centralized waiting list to help register eligible individuals for vaccine at locally-owned pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics.” Allegany County

To register and join the list, click here.

To register by phone, call the Allegany County Office for the Aging at 585-268-9390 or the Allegany County Department of Health at 585-268-9250 – extension 4.