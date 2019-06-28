Alleged accomplice in east side homicide arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The alleged accomplice in a shooting on the east side of Buffalo has been charged with second-degree murder.

David Hunter, 23, was accused of being an accomplice in the killing of 23-year-old Mychal Brown.

Brown was fatally shot in the vicinity of Roma and E. Delevan avenues in February 2017.

If convicted, Hunter could spend 25 years to life in prison.

He will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on August 8.

24-year-old Brandon Jones, who faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, was arraigned in April. He’ll be back in court on July 3.

Both men remain in custody without bail.